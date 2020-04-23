Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lifted by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 7.2% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $51,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.53. 38,221,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,865,852. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

