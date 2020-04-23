West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,380.23.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $45.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,408.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,978.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,883.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

