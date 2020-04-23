West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.52-3.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.04.

Shares of WST stock opened at $170.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.53.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

