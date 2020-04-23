Western Digital (WDC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Western Digital has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.85-1.05 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.85-1.05 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WDC opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.96.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,602 shares of company stock valued at $980,329. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

