Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

