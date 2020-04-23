White Pine Investment CO Acquires 14,590 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,399,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144,232 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,089,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,130,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,233,000 after buying an additional 49,322 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 972,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 146,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,683. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

