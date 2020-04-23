White Pine Investment CO Acquires 2,630 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.11. 2,345,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,858. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.