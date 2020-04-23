White Pine Investment CO Acquires 2,925 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.53. The company had a trading volume of 708,463 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4455 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.