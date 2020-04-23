White Pine Investment CO Acquires New Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Paypal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after buying an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $115.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,560,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,866. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

