White Pine Investment CO Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.40% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,023,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,698 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 930.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 411,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 371,297 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0719 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

