White Pine Investment CO Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned about 1.20% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,240.0% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,887. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

