White Pine Investment CO Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,372. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $117.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

