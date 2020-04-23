White Pine Investment CO Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 322.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 4.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.95. 9,199,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.