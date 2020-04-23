William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VCTR. BidaskClub cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,477,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 462,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 120,111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 327,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

