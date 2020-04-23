William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Travelers Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.83. 34,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $127.79. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $322,118,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,174,000 after purchasing an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,797 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

