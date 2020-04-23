William Blair Weighs in on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 125,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $391.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.61.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,883.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,360 shares of company stock worth $719,639 over the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

