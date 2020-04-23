Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 157,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,576. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.