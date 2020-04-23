Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.46.

Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.89. The stock had a trading volume of 378,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,214. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 59.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

