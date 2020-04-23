Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $185.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.46. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.