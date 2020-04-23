WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 753,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,942. WillScot has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. WillScot had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

