Winding Tree Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $311.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.02679056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00221016 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00058847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

