Windsor Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $279.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,266,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,021. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.