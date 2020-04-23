WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WNS opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

