WNS (NYSE:WNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.17. 515,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

