Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,423. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,835,000 after purchasing an additional 462,311 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,707,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,354,000 after purchasing an additional 251,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 483,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

