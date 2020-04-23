Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

