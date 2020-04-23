Workiva (WK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 120.49% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.