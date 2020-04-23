Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,022.50 ($13.45).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 745 ($9.80) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 732 ($9.63) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 807.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,051.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32).

In other news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total transaction of £122,000 ($160,484.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

