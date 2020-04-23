World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,843 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,667,000 after acquiring an additional 400,120 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $116,085,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 995,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,554,000 after acquiring an additional 359,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

