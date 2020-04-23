World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. World Wrestling Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected World Wrestling Entertainment’s score:

WWE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. 1,131,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.33. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Consumer Edge raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

