Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XLNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.79.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xilinx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.11% of Xilinx worth $3,606,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.