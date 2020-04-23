Xilinx’s (XLNX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $94.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XLNX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.47.

XLNX opened at $90.60 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

