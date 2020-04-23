XRP 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.30 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. XRP has a total market capitalization of $8.62 billion and $2.30 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRP has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatehub, Coinsquare, CoinEgg and Bits Blockchain.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.63 or 0.02607649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,980,257 coins and its circulating supply is 44,089,620,959 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, WazirX, Bitsane, Ripple China, BTC Markets, OpenLedger DEX, Koinex, Bitstamp, DigiFinex, Cryptomate, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, Covesting, Huobi, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, Stellarport, CoinBene, Bitso, Bitbank, Korbit, Vebitcoin, Bits Blockchain, Bitlish, Coinrail, Altcoin Trader, C2CX, Cryptohub, OKEx, BCEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, BTC Trade UA, DragonEX, RippleFox, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), HitBTC, Zebpay, FCoin, GOPAX, Bitinka, Bithumb, ABCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Exrates, LakeBTC, Coinone, BitBay, Upbit, Coinsquare, CEX.IO, BitFlip, Braziliex, Instant Bitex, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Indodax, B2BX, Coinbe, CoinEgg, Independent Reserve, Kuna, Ovis, Coinhub, BitMarket, Coinsuper, Kraken, Liquid, Koineks, MBAex, ZB.COM, Bitbns, BtcTurk, Gate.io, Gatehub and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

