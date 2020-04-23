Yamana Gold (AUY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yamana Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

