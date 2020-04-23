Yamana Gold (YRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$506.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 28.02. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.41 and a 12-month high of C$6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,050 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$70,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,991.80. Also, Director Peter Marrone purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.76 per share, with a total value of C$1,439,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,275,666 shares in the company, valued at C$13,106,698.33. Insiders have sold a total of 85,309 shares of company stock worth $510,916 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

