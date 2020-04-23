Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

AINV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 490,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $491.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,903,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

