Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Banco Santander Brasil posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander Brasil.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 933,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after buying an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,774,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

