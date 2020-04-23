Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.48. Consolidated Edison reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $82.36. 41,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,593. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

