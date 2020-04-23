Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to Post $1.68 EPS

Brokerages predict that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.55. Dollar General posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Shares of DG traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.50. 1,919,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,217. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average is $158.05. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 355.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.