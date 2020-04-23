Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.23. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $65,237 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in First Foundation by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Foundation by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $498.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.25.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

