Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $291.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.00 million and the lowest is $285.80 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $287.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

GLPI opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

In other news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,740,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,136,000 after acquiring an additional 292,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after buying an additional 583,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,791,000 after acquiring an additional 219,384 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,957,000 after acquiring an additional 880,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

