Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post $838.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $852.36 million and the lowest is $824.43 million. Garmin reported sales of $766.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

