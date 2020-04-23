Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of LC opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $493.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,195.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $57,722 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth $28,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in LendingClub by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 419,936 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 234,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,738,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

