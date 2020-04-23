Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post $1.34 EPS

Brokerages predict that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.39. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

NDAQ traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.85. The stock had a trading volume of 905,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,948. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $120.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 155.1% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 28,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 67.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

