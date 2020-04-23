Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.