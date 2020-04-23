Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to post $7.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.64 billion and the lowest is $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.36 billion to $30.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.28 billion to $31.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after acquiring an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,997,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $509,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.