Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $7.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $8.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.51. 14,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,501. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

