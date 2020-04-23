Zacks: Analysts Expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.01 Million

Brokerages expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to report $113.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Haynes International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.36 million. Haynes International reported sales of $127.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full year sales of $444.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.05 million to $471.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $456.73 million, with estimates ranging from $424.41 million to $489.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Haynes International.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Haynes International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other Haynes International news, CEO Michael L. Shor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Also, Director Robert Getz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Haynes International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

HAYN stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $242.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.57. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haynes International (HAYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.