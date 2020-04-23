Zacks: Analysts Expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of SYNH opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

