Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to post sales of $63.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $65.45 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $66.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $264.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.86 million to $270.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $284.01 million, with estimates ranging from $263.06 million to $296.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

WIFI stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $521.62 million, a P/E ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

